Nicholas J. Bizzarro

RIDLEY PARK - Nicholas "Nick" J. Bizzarro died suddenly June 21, 2019, of a broken heart, having just buried his 36-year-old son Nick Jr. just weeks ago.

He was born Aug. 27, 1962.

Nick has a zest for life and was a passionate Philadelphia sports fan and a loving husband and father.

He is survived by his loving family, including his wife, Patty; his sons, Eric and Justin; his granddaughters, Carmela and Emma; five sisters and brothers, Tina Bizzarro (Waldeier), Sam Bizzarro, Mary Ann Bizzarro (Donnelly), Joseph Bizzarro and Denise Bizzarro (Buckey).

BIZZARRO - Nicholas J. Bizzarro, 56. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Mount Carmel. Friends are invited to attend.
Published in The News Item on July 4, 2019
