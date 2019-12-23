NATALIE - Nicholas J. Gula, 78, of 268 Colonial Ave., passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at his residence with his family by his side.

He was born in Natalie, June 11, 1941, a son of the late Nicholas and Mary (Smutz) Gula.

On Nov. 27, 1965, in St. Edward's Church, Shamokin, Nicholas married Mary Ann Concannon.

He worked for Oxford Dress Co., Shamokin. Nicholas retired from Northumberland County Weatherization, where he worked as a foreman.

Nicholas was a member of Natalie Fire Co. and Holy Angels Church.

Nicholas is survived by his wife, Mary; a son, Daniel Nicholas Gula and his wife, Mary Jean, of Ranshaw; a daughter, Lori Ann Gula, of Natalie; a grandson, Jake Daniel Thompson, of Natalie; a brother, Robert Gula and his wife, Linda, of Natalie; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Nicholas was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Irene Dargoski and her husband, Lawrence.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Holy Angels Church, Kulpmont, with the Rev. Andrew Stahmer as celebrant. Burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.