MOUNT CARMEL - Nicholas Sivulich, 86, formerly of 336 W. Fourth St., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Shenandoah.

He was born in Kulpmont, Dec. 19, 1933, a son of the late Andrew and Rose (Simm) Sivulich.

Nicholas was a graduate of Kulpmont High School. He furthered his education at Temple University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in journalism.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and later worked as a journalist for the Air Force Times, in Washington, D.C.

In February 1963, in Washington, D.C. he married his delightful bride, Maryann Boltralik, who preceded him in death.

Nicholas was a member of St. Michael's Orthodox Church, in Mount Carmel.

Nicholas is survived by a sister, Rose Goddard; and four nieces and nephews, Thomas Goddard, Roz Phillips, Jay Sivulich and Karen Sivulich.

SIVULICH - Nicholas Sivulich, 86, formerly of 336 W. Fourth St., Mount Carmel. A funeral service will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, Malcom C. Farrow IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.



Published in The News Item on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
