DANVILLE - Nick W. Evely, 23, of Danville R.D. passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Mount Carmel.

He was born June 30, 1996, in Pottsville, a son of Robert Evely and Georgeann Lally.

Nick was a 2014 graduate of North Schuylkill High School.

Surviving are his mother, Georgeann; father, Robert and his fiancee, Sharon; brothers and sister, Michael, Jesse, Kevin, and Shannon; and aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby, in 2015.

EVELY - Nick W. Evely, 23, of Danville R.D. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral & Cremation Service, Elysburg, is in charge of the arrangements, Charles Heizenroth III, director, Joe Murray, supervisor. Go to www.rothermelfh.com.
Published in The News Item on Dec. 5, 2019
