COAL TOWNSHIP - Nicole D. Drumheller, 46, of 822 W. Chestnut St., passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Shamokin, May 7, 1973, a daughter of Roberta (Orner) Depka, who survives.

She graduated from Selinsgrove High School.

In 2007, in Hazleton, she married Jeff Drumheller, who survives.

Nicole worked as a hairdresser and a home health aide. She got her degree in cosmetology from Empire Beauty School.

In addition to her husband, Jeff, Nicole is survived by three daughters, Jean Benfer, of Port Trevorton, Tyonna Benfer, of Selinsgrove, and Gabrielle Drumheller, of Coal Township; her mother, Roberta Depka, of Shamokin; a sister, Margie Quirk, of Altoona; a brother, James Mowery and his wife, Lark, of New Ringgold; and many aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Nicole was preceded in death by a son, Gaje Benfer, and her maternal grandparents, Robert F. and Grace Orner.

DRUMHELLER - Nicole D. Drumheller, 46, of 822 W. Chestnut St., Coal Township. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family, followed by burial in Pomfret Manor Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.