COAL TOWNSHIP - Nikola Kolovic, 63, of 317 state Route 2026, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Nikola was born on March 3, 1956, in Montenegro, to the late Aleksandar and Anja Kolovic. He lived in Montenegro for 14 years before coming to America.

In 1978, Nikola married Prena Lukic, in St. Casimir's Church in Kulpmont.

He worked as a family member with Vinny at Two Guys From Italy Restaurant from 1975-2013; in 2013, Nikola and his family became sole owners of the restaurant.

He was a member of Mother Cabrini Church in Shamokin.

Nikola is survived by his wife, Prena; two sons, Aleksander Kolovic, of Shamokin; Eli Kolovic, of Coal Township; a daughter, Mandalena Glacken, and her husband, Matthew, of West Chester; a granddaughter, Alena Glacken; a brother, Petar Kolovic, and his wife, Saca, of Bronx, New York; a sister, Prena Kermic, and her husband, Stevo, of Bronx, New York; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Nikola was preceded in death by a brother and two sisters.

###

KOLOVIC - Nikola Kolovic, 63, of 317 state Route 2026, Coal Township. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with the Rev. Martin Kobos officiating, in Mother Cabrini Church, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin. Burial will follow the service in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service in Mother Cabrini Church, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.