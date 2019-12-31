SHAMOKIN - Norman Hemberger, 75, of 228 W. Walnut St., Shamokin, and formerly of Lansdale, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Manor Care, Sunbury.

Norman was born Feb. 13, 1944, in Lansdale, a son of Charles Hemberger and Lucile (Grant) Hemberger.

He was a graduate of the North Penn School District of Lansdale.

Noman was married Aug. 8, 1970, at St. John Bosco Church, Warminster, to the former Pearl Emma Pierson, who survives.

While residing in Lansdale, he was employed at AEL Industries. After moving to Shamokin, he was employed as a baker.

Norman was a member of Our Lady of Hope Church, Coal Township.

He had a passion for cooking and baking, enjoyed fishing and was an avid John Wayne fan, but, most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Pearl. They celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary in August. Survivors also include a daughter, Tabitha McClure and her fiance, Christopher Wolmer; five grandchildren, Mercedes, Angel, Jordan, Javier and Mateo Velasquez; three brothers, Gordon, Bobby and Charlie; and two sisters, Yvonne and Barbara.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gary.

###

HEMBERGER - Norman Hemberger, 75, of 228 W. Walnut St., Shamokin, and formerly of Lansdale. A viewing will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, 120 S. Market St., Shamokin 17872. Relatives and friends attending the Mass of Christian burial are asked to meet at 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Hope Church, Coal Township. The Rev. Steve Frenier will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Edward Cemetery, Coal Township.