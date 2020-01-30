PITMAN - Norma G. (Lahr) Hepner, 92, of Pitman, and formerly of Trevorton, went home to be with the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Green Valley Skilled Nursing and Rehab, Pitman.

She was born in Shamokin, March 9, 1927, a daughter of the late Clinton and Bessie (Kerstetter) Rhoads.

She had been married to Charles A. Lahr from 1947 to 1960. Norma married George C. Hepner on May 11, 1974, who preceded her in death on Sept. 27, 2006.

She had worked at Arrow Shirt Co. in Shamokin and several group homes and volunteered as "grandmother" at the Head Start program at the Northumberland County Vo-Tech School.

She was a member of Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, Shamokin.

Norma enjoyed sewing, leather working and playing Scrabble.

She is survived by four children, Dale and (Janet) Lahr, of Shamokin, Ron and (Ruth) Lahr, of Elysburg, Robin Adams, of Erie, and David and (Karen) Lahr, of Elysburg; six grandchildren, Melissa and (Doug) Gessner, of Elysburg, Kristen and (Brad) Zell, of Dillsburg, Matt and (Alicia) Lahr, of Elysburg, Amy and (Scott) Hoffman, of Northumberland, Jonathan and (Kara) Lahr, of Hummelstown, BethAnne and (Ian) Unger, of Catawissa; five stepgrandchildren, Matthew Adams, Courtney Adams, Dan and (Rebekah) Strohecker, Beth and (Wally) Kerstetter, Heidi and (Jeremy) Kremer; 14 great-grandchildren; 13 step-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Marian Rhoads Mattis; a brother, Earl Rhoads; a daughter-in-law, Linda Lahr; and a son-in-law, Rick Adams.

HEPNER - Norma G. (Lahr) Hepner, 92, of Pitman, and formerly of Trevorton. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, 35 S. Second St., Shamokin. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the service Saturday at the church. Officiating pastor is Ferdie Madara. Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park Cemetery, Stonington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Norma's memory to Gideons International, P.O. Box 146, Shamokin 17872.