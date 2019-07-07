COAL TOWNSHIP - Norman A. Krepshaw, 100, of 2050 Trevorton Road, Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and formerly of Andrew Street, Elysburg, passed away at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital.

Norman was born in Shamokin May 20, 1919, a son of the late Anna (Kjopinski) and Anthony Krepshaw.

In 1940, at St. Joseph Church, Coal Township, he married Mary Louise (Fry) Krepshaw, who preceded him in death May 18, 2012.

Norman was of the Catholic faith.

He was employed as a supervisor at Selinsgrove State School, Selinsgrove.

Norman is survived by two daughters, Doris Kodack, of Elysburg, and Tina Sakalosky, of Shamokin; two sons, Mike Krepshaw, of Elysburg, and Charles Krepshaw, of Woodstock, Georgia; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Charlie Fry, of Northampton.

####

KREPSHAW - Norman A. Krepshaw, 100, of 2050 Trevorton Road, and formerly of Andrew Street, Elysburg. Family and friends are invited to call at the visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. A religious service will begin on 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Steven Frenier officiating. Private interment of his cremains will take place at Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury. The family requests as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions be made to the Ruth Steinhart Memorial S.P.C.A., 18 Wertz Drive, Pine Grove 17963. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township.