SHAMOKIN - Norman A. Weikel, 56, of 35 S. Franklin St., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in the comfort of his home surrounded by family.

Born in Shamokin, Jan. 29, 1963, he was a son of the late Roger and Agnes (Scicchitano) Weikel.

Norman graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes High School.

He worked as a union carpenter at the Local 645 Keystone in Scranton.

Norman was a member of Mother Cabrini Church.

Norman is survived by two daughters, Amanda Gallo and her husband, Michael, of Quakertown, and Samantha Weikel, of Forty-Fort; two sons, Jason Weikel, of Ashland, and Matthew Weikel, of Selinsgrove; two stepdaughters, Sarah Williams, of Mount Carmel, and Lita Maguire, of Shamokin; three grandsons, Gaven Gallo, Landon Gallo and Emmett Gallo; two stepgrandsons, Caiden Williams and Wyatt Williams; two stepgranddaughters, Ava Johnson, and Sydney Eck; three brothers, Joseph Weikel and his wife, Darlene, of Sunbury, Jim Weikel and his wife, Heather, of New Oxford, and Brian Weikel, of Scranton; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Norman was preceded in death by his parents.

###

WEIKEL - Norman A. Weikel, 56, of 35 S. Franklin St., Shamokin. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday with the Rev. Jerzy Auguscik, OFM Conv., Franciscan friar, officiating, at the Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. Viewing will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be held later at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Farrow-C.J.Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin 17872, to defray the funeral costs. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.