ELYSBURG - Norman C. Allis, 78, died unexpectedly, but peacefully, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Winter Haven Hospital, in Florida, with his wife, Janet, by his side.

He was born Jan. 29, 1942, in Endicott, New York, a son of the late Rodney and Marie Allis. He resided in Rome, Pennsylvania, most of his younger life.

Graduating from Northeast Bradford High School in 1959, he continued his education at Mansfield State College, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in secondary education in 1963. He received a National Science Foundation Scholarship to pursue his master's degree in mathematics education, which he completed in 1972, followed by a master's degree in accounting from Elmira College in 1974.

After briefly teaching in New Jersey and California, he returned to Northeast Bradford High School, where he taught senior high math from 1964 until 1980.

With the encouragement of many faculty members, he pursued an interest in a fellow teacher, Janet Williams. On Aug. 7, 1965, they were married at Kulp United Methodist Church, Kulp, and would have celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this year. The Allises lived in Nichols, New York, from 1966 to 1980.

In 1972, Norman began driving motor coaches during summers and discovered he really enjoyed it. He and Janet retired from teaching in 1980, and moved to Elysburg. He then worked full time for Catawese Coach Lines, where he specialized in charter and company tours locally and around the United States and Canada, driving more than two million miles for Catawese. For more than 20 years, he was the lead driver of four to seven buses on a 35-day tour of the United States for Rotary Exchange students prior to their return to their home countries.

Both interested in traveling, they visited all 50 states, traveling around United States and Canada. They especially enjoyed taking their grandson, Bryce, on summer vacations. Norman loved to drive, whether his Lincoln, his Ford Ranger pickup, or "Cochise," a Catawese motor coach.

After both Norman and Janet retired again in 2009, they purchased a seasonal home in Haines City, Florida, and enjoyed spending their winters there. It also provided the opportunity for them to visit their daughter's family in North Carolina, as they traveled up and down Interstate 95 and got to watch grandsons Grant and Gavin play soccer and basketball.

He was a former member of Rome United Methodist Church and a member of the Kulp United Methodist Church, where he served as treasurer for many years. He was a member of Westbrook Masonic Lodge 333 in Nichols, New York, from 1976 until the lodge disbanded recently. Norman was a member of the Towanda Gun Club.

He enjoyed bowling, especially with The Farmers team in Danville. A fan of NASCAR, he followed the Earnhardts and, more recently, Chase Elliott. Both he and Janet loved Southern gospel music and traveled extensively to concerts up and down the East Coast.

In addition to his wife, Janet, Norman is survived by his children, a son, Brandon (Tricia Gasdick), of Allentown; and a daughter Jennifer (Heath) Foggiano, of Garner, North Carolina. He was "Papa Norman" to grandsons, Bryce Allis, Grant and Gavin Foggiano; siblings, Dorla Merritt, Wayne (Judy) Allis, Marilyn (Mike) Brainard, Donna (Jon) Park, and Kevin (Sally) Allis, all of Rome, Pennsylvania, and Kenneth (Anna) Allis, of Santa Maria, California; in-laws, Derl and Ruth Williams, and Kent and LuAnn Williams, all of Kulp; and numerous nieces and nephews.

ALLIS - Norman Allis, of Elysburg. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. The family requests that contributions in Norman's memory be forwarded to Northeast Bradford Education Fund, 141 Morris Road, Rome 18837.