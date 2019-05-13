COAL TOWNSHIP - Norman J. Wasielewski, 89, of 1701 W. Independence St., Coal Township, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at his home.

Norman was born in Shamokin on May 13, 1929, a son of the late Ruth (Holubowicz) and John Wasielewski.

Norman attended Coal Township schools.

He served in the Navy during World War II.

Norm was married to Helen L. (Cleary) Wasielewski, who preceded him in death on Nov. 23, 2012.

He was employed as a plumber/pipefitter for John F. Miles Construction, Kulpmont.

An active member of the community, he served as a Coal Township commissioner. He was a life member of the Fairview Gun Club, East End Fire Co. and Maine Fire Co.

He also was a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 520 Union, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Independence Fire Association.

Norm was a parishioner of Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin.

He is survived by four daughters, Michelle Getchey and her husband Ed, of Coal Township, Marie Snyder, of Shamokin, Susan Witmer, of Shamokin, and Eileen Lasavage and her husband Tom, of Kulpmont; grandchildren, James N. Lichty, Jason J. Lichty and his wife Dena, and their children Case and Alex, Stefanie Lichty and her son Jayman, Michael Krankowski and his sons, Talen and Mason, Luke Krankowski and his son Noah, Greg Stankiewicz and his wife Sheyna, and their children Conner and Lexi, Nicholas Graboski and his wife Lori, Anthony Graboski and his wife Kelly, and their children Violetta and Dean Marcus, Matthew Graboski and his significant other Naiad and son Gavin; and his companion, Barbara Filarski.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was the last of his siblings to pass.

A religious service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday in Fairview Cemetery, 3000 W. State St., Coal Township, followed by interment with military honors. There will not be a visitation. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township.