MIDDLETOWN, Conn. - Norman John Ostasiewski Sr., 81, and husband of the late Beverly Ostasiewski, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Water's Edge Center for Health and Rehabilitation, in Middletown, Connecticut.

He was born in Shamokin, April 18, 1939.

Norman graduated from Coal Township High School in 1956.

He was retired from the City of Meriden where he was head custodian. Prior to the City of Meriden, he worked for the Alderman Motor Co. as body shop manager for many years.

Norman was an avid fisherman, boater and motorcyclist.

He was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church, in Meriden, Connecticut.

He is survived by his son, Norman Ostasiewski Jr. and his wife, Jennifer; his daughter, Sherri Frasco and her husband, Paul; his five grandchildren, Kayleigh Ostasiewski and Kelley, Alyssa, Lily and Paul Frasco Jr; and his great-granddaughter, Audrina Frasco.

Norman was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Beverly Ostasiewski; his father and mother, Benjamin and Helen Ostasiewski; five brothers; and a sister.

OSTASIEWSKI - Norman John Ostasiewski Sr., 81. Funeral services are private. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry and Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, go to jferryfh.com.



Published in The News Item on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
