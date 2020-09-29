1/
Orelia "Babe" Filohoski
ATLAS - Orelia "Babe" Filohoski, 96, of 451 W. Saylor St., passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at her residence.

She was born in Shamokin, Sept. 26, 1924, a daughter of the late Anello and Concetta (Bressi) Sabella.

Orelia was a 1942 graduate of Mount Carmel Hight School.

She was a lifelong resident of Atlas and worked as a laborer in a garment factory.

On March 19, 1944, she married Alexander "Fuzzy" Filohoski, in St. Peter's Church, Mount Carmel.

She was a member of Divine Redeemer Church.

Orelia loved to cook for her family and spend time with them during summer picnics. She loved to crochet, enjoyed watching baseball games when her husband coached the Rotary Teener League and loved to watch the Phillies.

Orelia is survived by her daughter, Sandra Kostenbauder and her husband, Paul, of Aristes; two granddaughters, Tracie Templin and Kimberly (Bishop) Yanchowsky; a grandson, Joseph Yanchowsky; a great-grandson, Sevren Templin; two great-granddaughters, Aurelia Jean Yanchowsky and Ashley Slack; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Gloria Jean Yanchowsky; a grandson, Scott Kostenbauder; two sisters, Mary Bolesta and Pauline Kaminski; and a brother, John Dascani.

FILOHOSKI - Orelia "Babe" Filohoski, 96, of 451 W. Saylor St., Atlas. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at Divine Redeemer Church, 300 W. Avenue, Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Ryan Fischer as celebrant. Burial will follow in Aristes Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine Street, Mount Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Sandra Kostenbauder at 158 Willow Road, Aristes 17920. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.



Published in The News Item on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C. J. Lucas Funeral Home, Inc - Mount Carmel
27 North Vine Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
570-339-4110
