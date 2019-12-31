KULPMONT - Patricia A. Kimsal, 66, of 263 Virginia Lane, Den-Mar Gardens, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Centralia on June 1, 1953, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Stella (Dembkowski) Brosokas.

In 1971 she graduated from Mount Carmel High School.

On Jan. 11, 1973, in Shamokin, she married Leonard Kimsal, who survives.

Patricia had been employed as a cafeteria worker at the Mount Carmel Area School District until her retirement.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish. Patty enjoyed traveling, entertaining at her home and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband she is survived by her son, Leonard Kimsal and his wife, Brooke, of Kulpmont; her daughter, Kimberly Douglas and her husband Tim, of San Jose, California; six grandchildren, Krysta, Madison, Mikayla and Michael Kimsal, and Katlyn and Elliot Douglas; two sisters, Mary Frances McManiman and her husband Robert, of Harrisburg, Patty's best friend, her sister, Christina "Tina" Bucher and her husband, Barry, of Den-Mar Gardens; nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her brother, Francis "Cat" Brosokas.

KIMSAL - Patricia A. Kimsal, 66, of 263 Virginia Lane, Den-Mar Gardens. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church with the Rev. Francis Karwacki, Pastor as celebrant. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bear Gap. A viewing will be held from 9 to 11:45 a.m. Friday morning at the Joseph J. Stutz, Inc. Funeral Home, 40 South Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz, III supervisor. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, 47 South Market St., Mount Carmel, PA 17851. To leave a condolence for the family, please sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.