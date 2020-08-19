1/
Patricia A. "Trish" Lapinski
1942 - 2020
KULPMONT - Patricia A. "Trish" Lapinski, 78, of 1419 Chestnut St., passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at her daughter's home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Sagon on May 4, 1942, a daughter of the late John and Emma Zazula.

She graduated from Kulpmont High School and was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.

On July 15, 1961, she married Joseph M. Lapinski, in St. Casimir's Church, in Kulpmont.

Patricia was a hair dresser and owned La Flair Salon, in Kulpmont, for many years.

Patricia enjoyed shopping, cooking, baking and decorating her house. Spending time with her granddaughters was her favorite thing to do. She was always the life of the party and a true friend to all.

She spent her last days singing and dancing in the company of her loving family and friends.

Patricia is survived by a son, Bryan Lapinski, of Kulpmont; a daughter, Katrina Gownley and her husband, Sean, of Mount Carmel; three granddaughters, Emma, Anna and Maggie Jo Gownley, who were her whole world and whom she was very proud of; a sister, Betty Stavinski, of Kulpmont; a nephew, Greg Stavinski and his wife, Corey, of Elysburg; as well as her great-niece and great-nephew, Alyssa Stavinski and Kyle Stavinski.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Lapinski; two sisters, Margaret and Jeanette; and a brother, John Zazula.

LAPINSKI - Patricia A. "Trish" Lapinski, 78, of 1419 Chestnut St., Kulpmont. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday with the Rev. Michael Rothan officiating at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 47 S. Market St., Mount Carmel. Burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. A viewing was held from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday and 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the C.J. Lucas Funeral Home, 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, John W. Minnig, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church at the above address. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.



Published in The News Item on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
C. J. Lucas Funeral Home, Inc.
1053 Chestnut Street
Kulpmont, PA 17834
(570) 373-3202
