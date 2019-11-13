HARRISBURG - Patricia A. Lubeskie, 80, a resident of Spring Creek Nursing Center in Harrisburg, and formerly of Mount Carmel, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the center.

She was born Feb. 14, 1939, in Mount Carmel, a daughter of the late Gertrude Lubeskie.

She attended Mount Carmel schools.

Patricia was a member of Divine Redeemer Church in Mount Carmel.

Surviving are a niece, Kathleen Yarnell and her husband, William, of Harrisburg; two nephews, Richard Pakosky, of Florida, and Gary Pakosky and his wife, Deb, of Harrisburg; additional nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her mother, were a sister, Margaret "Margie" Pakosky and her husband, Henry, and two nephews, Michael Pakosky and David Pakosky.

Religious services, with the Rev. Ryan Fischer officiating, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bear Gap. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.