1/
Patricia A. Namet
1951 - 2020
SELINSGROVE - Patricia Ann (Brungard) Namet, 69, of Selinsgrove, went to be with her heavenly father Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Evangelical Community Hospital, in Lewisburg.

She was born March 21, 1951, in Lock Haven, a daughter of the late Allen K. and Donna M. (McMillan) Brungard.

Patricia graduated from Bald Eagle Nittany High School with the Class of 1969, where she was valedictorian of her class. She then went on to graduate from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1973, with a bachelor's degree in nursing.

On Sept. 16, 1978, she married Daniel J. Namet who survives.

She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, in Selinsgrove.

Patricia was a very active member of the church. Serving on the church council, as a youth group leader and many other church-affiliated functions. She was a Girl Scout leader, loved aquacise at the YMCA and enjoyed flowers, gardening, butterflies and birds.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed reading anything, especially her Bible. She also enjoyed the time she spent with her patients as a nurse working for the Pennsylvania Department of Health and at Geisinger for 25 years. The most important thing in Patricia's life was her family.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, Daniel, are a son, Peter A. Namet, and a daughter, Rebecca A. Namet, both of Selinsgrove; nephews, Raymond Jaszczak Jr., Jason Madison and Jareth Oldfield; nieces, Aylora Savadge and Danni-Marie Herner; a grand-niece and nephew, Kay-Lee Herner and Jonathan Herner; and numerous members of her extended family.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Brungard.

NAMET - Patricia Ann (Brungard) Namet, 69, of Selinsgrove. Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 400 N. Market St., Selinsgrove 17870, or to a charity of donor's choice. Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.



Published in The News Item on Nov. 3, 2020.
