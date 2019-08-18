ELYSBURG - Patricia A. Schu, 77, of Elysburg, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born Oct. 7, 1941, in Coal Township, a daughter of the late Vincent and Mary (Oshinkie) Staskiel.

Patricia graduated from Coal Township High School and later Empire Beauty School where she got her license in cosmetology.

She had a deep religious faith and was a member at the Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, Elysburg.

Patricia enjoyed listening to music and saw the beauty in all things. She loved her family and was a very devoted mother and wife.

She is survived by a daughter, Karen Schu, of Elysburg; sons, Edward, husband of Donna Schu, of Numidia, and Stephen Schu, of Elysburg; a grandson, Spencer Schu; a sister, Joanie Zalenski; a brother, Leonard Staskiel; a sister-in-law, Louise Beck; and nieces and nephews.

Along with Patricia's parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Eugene Schu, in June 2018; a brother, James Staskiel; a mother and father-in-law, Leo and Elizabeth Schu; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Karl and Nancy Schu, Paul and Marion Schu, Joseph Beck and Carl Zalenski.

"We will deeply miss you and will always love you Mom."

###

SCHU - Patricia A. Schu, 77, of Elysburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, Elysburg, with the Rev. Joseph Scanlin as celebrant. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral & Cremation Service, Elysburg. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral & Cremation Service, Elysburg, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, FD, Joseph Murray, supervisor. Go to rothermelfh.com.