Patricia Ann Averill
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SHAMOKIN - Patricia Ann Averill, 84, of Lincoln Towers, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.

She was born in Shamokin, on Sept. 5, 1935, to the late Leon and Rita Blair.

She graduated from Shamokin High School.

In Shamokin, she married Robert Franklin Averill, who preceded her in death.

Patricia is survived by a son, Robert L. Averill and his wife, Virginia, of New York; a sister, Melissa Juchniewicz and her husband, Bruce; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husband and her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph Blair and Donald Blair.

AVERILL - Patricia Ann Averill, 84, of Lincoln Towers, Shamokin. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, at the Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, following the service. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved