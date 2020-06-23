SHAMOKIN - Patricia Ann Averill, 84, of Lincoln Towers, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.

She was born in Shamokin, on Sept. 5, 1935, to the late Leon and Rita Blair.

She graduated from Shamokin High School.

In Shamokin, she married Robert Franklin Averill, who preceded her in death.

Patricia is survived by a son, Robert L. Averill and his wife, Virginia, of New York; a sister, Melissa Juchniewicz and her husband, Bruce; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husband and her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph Blair and Donald Blair.

AVERILL - Patricia Ann Averill, 84, of Lincoln Towers, Shamokin. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, at the Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, following the service. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.