MALVERN - Patricia Ann Berger (Sister Mary Philomena / Sister Pat), 81, passed away at Camilla Hall Nursing Home, Malvern, surrounded by her family and community of sisters. She entered God's graces on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at peace with her life's journey.

Sister was born and raised Patricia Ann, in Mount Carmel, and graduated from Our Lady of Mount Carmel High School.

She entered the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) community in 1955, and took her final vows in August 1962. For more than 50 years she faithfully served her community with multiple assignments. In the region, she was at Cardinal Brenna High School, Fountain Springs, Trinity Academy, Shenandoah, St. Joseph Elementary, Girardville, and Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School, Coal Township. She was a spiritual leader, educator, librarian and home-care provider. During those assignments, she was blessed with many students and friends who now remember the funny things she said and did and the help she gave, which touched them in a special way.

At family gatherings, the stories about her exploits were many, but always included her time pumping gas at the family station at Locust Summit. Everyone remembers when she entered the convent and how hard it was for her to leave family and her dog, "Dusty." No matter where she went she was a "coal region girl." Her heart was big and she always had room for one more soul.

She had great devotion to St. Martin De Porres, often presenting a friend in need with a prayer card or small statue of St. Martin. They were "buds." She is now telling him how she single-handedly spread his devotion to so many.

Sister Pat was the daughter of a coal miner and mill worker. George Francis and Josephine "Jo" were always proud and ready to tell stories of Sister Pat's adventures, of which there were many. Sister was a devoted sister to the Rev. Robert F. Berger, Kathleen Ferdock and Francie.

Sister Pat was preceded in death by her parents, George Francis and Josephine Heiser Berger; and a nephew, Robert Christian Berger.

BERGER - Patricia Ann Berger (Sister Mary Philomena / Sister Pat), 81, of Camilla Hall Nursing Home, Malvern. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her visitation from 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr., Malvern, followed by her funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Immaculata Cemetery following the Mass. In lieu of cards and flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advancement, 230 IHM Dr. Malvern 19355.