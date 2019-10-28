COAL TOWNSHIP - Patricia Ann (Hogan) Krieger, 60, of Coal Township, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Ashland, Aug. 11, 1959, she was the daughter of Alice (Conniff) Hogan and the late William Hogan.

Pat graduated from North Schuylkill High School in 1977 and from the Central Susquehanna Licensed Practical Nursing School in 2002. She was an LPN at Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital.

On Feb. 11, 1978, she married Robert Krieger at St. Mauritius Church in Ashland. Pat was a member of Mother Cabrini Church in Shamokin.

Pat adored her family and devoted her life to helping others. She was always hosting holiday meals and other family events. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends at her camper or going to the casino. Pat lived life to the fullest.

Of all of the things in Pat's life, her grandson, Trey, was her world. From swimming to baking to doing crafts, she loved nothing more than spending time with him.

Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are her daughters, Leanne and Katlyn, of Coal Township; grandson, Trey, also of Coal Township; brothers, James Hogan and his wife, Kay, of Ashland, Edward Hogan and his wife, Deanna, of Mowry, and John Hogan, of Lavelle; sisters, Kathleen Sacco and her husband, Nicholas, of Berwick, and Margaret Stump and her husband, William, of Lebanon; brother-in-law William Krieger and his wife Martha, of Elysburg; beloved friends, Angie and Ron Yost, of Coal Township, and Sandy and Bill "Bumper" Miller, of Ashland; multiple nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Theodore Hogan, and her mother and father-in-law, Ruth and William Krieger.

###

KRIEGER - Patricia Ann (Hogan) Krieger, 60, of Coal Township. A memorial visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, 120 S. Market St., Shamokin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.