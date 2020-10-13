COAL TOWNSHIP - Patricia Ann Romanoski, 71, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Manor from COVID-19.

She was a daughter of the late Frank Ambrose "Cheeko" Disori and Kathryn Rebecca "Katie" Miller.

Pat attended St. Edward's Catholic Grade School where she was the 1963 May Queen, played on the undefeated girls' basketball team and received the Marion Award, which is the highest reward a Girl Scout can receive. She then attended Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School where she was an honor student all four years and played baritone horn in the fifth annual Diocesan Band Festival in 1966, which was held in Lancaster.

She excelled in academics and in 1967, Pat was awarded the Catholic Alumni scholarship and as well as an academic scholarship to Penn State University. Following her sophomore year at PSU, on a Saturday Shamokin was blanketed in snow, Pat woke on Dec. 27, 1969, as another 18½ inches of flakes had freshly fallen to be wed in St. Edward's Roman Catholic Church to Dennis Romanoski. Their union produced three children: Stanley, Melissa and Butch, who throughout her life were her pride and joy. Pat put her education on hold to be a wife and mother, but she always longed to be a teacher.

Nothing was more important to Pat than family. She used the Italian word taught to her by her Italian family to describe her people, her "famiglia." She would bring the family together every opportunity she could: holidays, picnics, birthdays and family reunions. Her Christmas Eve celebrations were legendary, with live Nativity scenes, caroling and a visit from Santa. No one ever left her family celebrations without a handmade gift. She was truly the keystone of the family.

As her children grew, she went back to college, and on May 9, 1987, Pat received a Bachelor of Science in secondary education from Bloomsburg University. As a Spanish teacher at Shamokin Area High School, thousands of her students learned to sing and still remember the Spanish version of happy birthday, "Cumpleanos Feliz." Not only culturing her students by teaching them a foreign language, she also took hundreds on trips to Europe.

Pat worked effortlessly as a founding member to help make the Shamokin Creek Restoration Alliance an effective organization working to remediate the effects of acid mine drainage in the Shamokin Creek Watershed and established the SCRA public outreach program.

Pat loved music and had a beautiful soprano voice. She was a longtime cantor at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, as well as a member of the Choralers for many years.

She loved the ladies of her weekly breakfast group.

She is survived by the following "famiglia" who are left to mourn the woman who held them together, a son, Stanley Edward Romanoski and his fiancé, Lorelei Duke, and his children, Coby Max, Andrew Lee, her children, Katianna, Krystof and Nastissja, and their children, Zoya Eleana and Stanley Dennis-Thomas; a daughter and best friend, Melissa, and her son-in-law, Robert Eick, and their daughter, Madelina Theresa; a son, Butch Romanoski and daughter-in-law, Natasha, and their children, Silas Emmerson and Vienna Lynn; her former spouse, Dennis Romanoski; her sister, Roseanna and brother-in-law, James Hess, and their children Justin, Josh, Jamie and Heather (Pat's beloved goddaughter); her brother, Ambrose and sister-in-law, Sylvia, and their children Chris, Mike, and Frank; her sister, Ann and brother-in-law, Richard May, and their children Tony and Julia; her sister, Michelle and brother-in-law, Dale Schoch, and their children, Katheryn and Jacob; her brother, Francis and sister-in-law, Betsy, and their children, Zoe and Cosmo. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Lisa, Tina and Susan Romanoski; and many great nieces and nephews, cousins, her breakfast club ladies, friends, choir collaborators, colleagues and former students.

ROMANOSKI - Patricia Ann Romanoski, 71, of Coal Township. There will be a graveside funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Friday at All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. Masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations sent to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia 19406 are greatly appreciated.