SUNBURY - Patricia Bartello, 76, of Sunbury, went to be with the Lord in the early morning of Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born May 17, 1944, a daughter of Harry and Sophie Taglieri, and was raised in Trevorton with her five sisters.

Her passion for music drove her to attend the Neupauer Conservatory of Music, in Philadelphia, where she met her husband, Joseph Bartello. She was truly a talented, brilliant musician and accordionist. After graduating from the conservatory, Pat and her husband moved to Sunbury and started the Bartello School of Music.

Pat was also an accomplished businesswoman, building her insurance agency from the ground up. She was also an amazing cook and baker, which inspired her to write a cookbook including all her favorite recipes for her family and loved ones.

Most importantly, she was a selfless and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She devoted her life to caring for her family and loved ones.

Pat is survived by her husband of 53 years, Joseph Bartello, and their three children, Joseph Bartello III and his daughter, Britani, Steve Bartello and his wife, Tiffany, and their son, Jonathan, and Adrienne Smith and her husband, Jamie, and their five children, Felicia, Bret, Anna, Max and Sophia; and five sisters, Lorraine Miloro, Mary Nice, Janet Bechtel, Anne Renn and Lois Bordner.

BARTELLO - Patricia Bartello, 76, of Sunbury. A private Mass of Christian Burial will at celebrated at St Patrick's Church, Trevorton, followed by burial in the church cemetery in Trevorton. Arrangements by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.