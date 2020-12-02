1/
Patricia Bartello
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SUNBURY - Patricia Bartello, 76, of Sunbury, went to be with the Lord in the early morning of Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born May 17, 1944, a daughter of Harry and Sophie Taglieri, and was raised in Trevorton with her five sisters.

Her passion for music drove her to attend the Neupauer Conservatory of Music, in Philadelphia, where she met her husband, Joseph Bartello. She was truly a talented, brilliant musician and accordionist. After graduating from the conservatory, Pat and her husband moved to Sunbury and started the Bartello School of Music.

Pat was also an accomplished businesswoman, building her insurance agency from the ground up. She was also an amazing cook and baker, which inspired her to write a cookbook including all her favorite recipes for her family and loved ones.

Most importantly, she was a selfless and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She devoted her life to caring for her family and loved ones.

Pat is survived by her husband of 53 years, Joseph Bartello, and their three children, Joseph Bartello III and his daughter, Britani, Steve Bartello and his wife, Tiffany, and their son, Jonathan, and Adrienne Smith and her husband, Jamie, and their five children, Felicia, Bret, Anna, Max and Sophia; and five sisters, Lorraine Miloro, Mary Nice, Janet Bechtel, Anne Renn and Lois Bordner.

BARTELLO - Patricia Bartello, 76, of Sunbury. A private Mass of Christian Burial will at celebrated at St Patrick's Church, Trevorton, followed by burial in the church cemetery in Trevorton. Arrangements by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home
395 State St
Sunbury, PA 17801
(570) 286-5655
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved