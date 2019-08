SHAMOKIN - Patricia "Patty" Parker was born in Shamokin Oct. 7, 1965, and passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with family and friends by her side.

She is survived by her three children, Jennifer Shevitski, Autumn Kessler and Miranda Kessler; three grandchildren, Scott, Emma and Theo; her father, James Shevitski; and siblings, Karen Wilkins, Kathleen Shevitski and Michael Shevitski.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Nannette Shevitski, in 2010.