COAL TOWNSHIP - Patricia Latshaw, 86, of 2050 Trevorton Road, and formerly of Ranshaw, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Shamokin, Sept. 9, 1933, a daughter of Sarvis and Edna Caine. She was a lifelong resident of the Shamokin and Ranshaw area.

Patricia was a graduate of Coal Township High School, Class of 1950.

She was employed as a seamstress for many of the garment factories in the Shamokin area.

She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Shamokin.

Patricia was an avid reader and enjoyed family picnics, especially those near local creeks and river's edge. She enjoyed time spent with her family, especially with her grandson, Eric, whom she helped raise. She was a very loving and devoted mother.

Patricia is survived by two sons, Jim Latshaw, of York, and Lee Latshaw and his wife, Connie, of Northumberland; a grandson, Eric Latshaw and his wife, Jeannie, of Dillsburg; a granddaughter, Stephanie Reed, of Kulpmont; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no visitation or hours of calling. Burial will be announced at a later date. The Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, is assisting the family with the arrangements.