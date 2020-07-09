1/
Patricia "Patsy" Mellor
MOUNT CARMEL - Patricia "Patsy" Mellor, 82, of Mount Carmel, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Family Home Medical Hospice Home, in Atlas.

She was born in Ashland, July 25, 1937, a daughter of the late Millard "Pat" and Marjorie (Ahrensfield) Parnell.

She was a graduate of Somerville High School, New Jersey, and Muhlenberg School of Nursing, New Jersey.

On Feb. 14, 1959, Patricia married Raymond Mellor, who preceded her in death in November 1980.

Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Mountain View Manor, in Coal Township.

Patricia was of the Protestant faith.

She was an avid reader, cook and baker.

Surviving are two sons, Daniel Mellor, of Mount Carmel, and David Mellor, of Freeland; a daughter, Theresa "Terry" Hummel and her husband, Dean, of Mount Carmel; three grandchildren, Alexandra Mellor and her fiancé, Ryan Wysocki, of Poughquag, New York, David Hummel, of Lansdale, and Callie Hummel and her partner, Justin Yaneck, of Minersville; a great-grandson, Nolan Yaneck; a brother, Francis "Butch" Parnell, of Missouri; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents and husband, by her son, Raymond Mellor, April 4, 2019; and a sister, Sarah Olearnick.

MELLOR - Patricia "Patsy" Mellor, 82, of Mount Carmel. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor. Interment will follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Mount Carmel Township. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.



Published in The News Item on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
