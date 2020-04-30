FAYETTEVILLE - Patricia Murawski, 89, of Fayetteville, and formerly of Mount Carmel and Elysburg, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at Paramount Senior Living.

She was born July 21, 1930, in Mount Carmel, the youngest child of the late Joseph V. and Mary M. (McClitis-Mikolaitis) Campbell.

Patricia, known to friends as "Soupy," graduated from Mount Carmel Catholic High School in 1949.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church and enjoyed daily Mass at the Carmelite Monastery.

Once married to Leonard C. Murawski, Feb. 14, 1955, she was primarily a housewife, mother and doting grandmother. Family was always her priority and she cared for those she loved when they were sick, during her mother's last years, when she herself was as a young woman/wife/mother, when her sisters' struggled with their sicknesses and during her husband's long, final illness.

Pat had a wicked sense of humor, an incredible laugh, loved art, music, singing and would (sometimes) admit she wasn't the best cook.

A diehard, lifelong Democrat, Pat never missed voting in an election, ever, and was disappointed in 2016, when a woman was not elected president. Her over-the-top, community-award-winning Christmas decorating would commence the day after Thanksgiving. She was proud and, at times vain, loved a good pair of shoes and a beautiful suit. Her grandchildren brought her joy and were a source of pride and bragging rights. She found solace in church, cursed like a sailor, volunteered and donated when she could. As she grew older, she listened far more than she talked. She loved and was loved.

Patricia is survived by two daughters, Patricia F. Cambri, of Chambersburg, and Mary Jo Murawski, of Forest Grove, Oregon; a son-in-law, Marc Demarest, of Forest Grove, Oregon; a grandson, Adam Yeager and his fiancée, Jennifer Wineke, of Philadelphia; a granddaughter, Bryn Yeager and her fiancé, James Walters, of Cremorne, New South Wales, Australia; a grandson, Iain Demarest, and a stepgrandson, Henry Demarest, both of Forest Grove, Oregon; a brother-in-law, Stephen Murawski and his wife, the former Patricia Strike, of Harrisburg; and numerous nieces, nephews and their families.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Len; and her siblings, Mary McDonald, Dorothy Garvey, Esther Poklemba and Joseph V. Campbell II.

MURAWSKI - Patricia Murawski, 89, of Fayetteville, and formerly of Mount Carmel and Elysburg. Services will be private and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in her name, Patricia Louise Murawski, to the Brain Support Network. They are a nonprofit organization dedicated to brain research: P.O. Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026 or https://www.brainsupportnetwork.org/donate/. In addition, now more than ever, Pat would ask that you consider writing a note of support and gratitude to any of the brave doctors, nurses, caregivers or first responders at the frontline of this pandemic. Online condolences may be expressed at sellersfuneralhome.com.