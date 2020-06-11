Patrick Hannigan Kelley
PHILADELPHIA - Patrick Hannigan Kelley, 39, of Philadelphia, passed away suddenly Saturday, June 6, 2020.

He was born Sept. 9, 1980, a loving son of Bill Kelley and Agnes Hannigan; grandson of Regina Kelley; beloved husband of Melissa; devoted father of David and Madison; and dear brother of Courtney (Matt). He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and his large extended family.

Pat worked for Hannigan's since the age of 15, doing general contracting. He was a selfless man who was strong inside and out, and a wonderful family man who would give the shirt off his back for anyone. He will be deeply missed by all.

KELLEY - Patrick Hannigan Kelley, 39, of Philadelphia. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Burns Funeral Home, 9708 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia. Interment is private. (Due to the current circumstances, there may be longer than normal wait times during the viewing.)



Published in The News Item on Jun. 11, 2020.
