RANSHAW - Patrick Richard Madden, 57, of 446 Main St., passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. He donated his corneas to Gift of Life to help those who cannot see.

Patrick was born in Niagara Falls, New York, June 10, 1962, to the late Patrick William and Sylvia T. (Metrocavage) Madden.

Patrick graduated from Shamokin Area High School in 1980, and attended Juniata College.

He worked installing communications systems for Sears and other companies. He loved music, collecting albums, electronic equipment and speakers and attended many concerts over the years. He enjoyed working on motor vehicles. Patrick was thought of as a mentor to some of his dearest friends and family.

Patrick is survived by a sister, Kathleen Spudes and her husband, Carl, of Sunbury; two nephews, Nigel Spudes and Ian Spudes; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends.

MADDEN - Patrick Richard Madden, 57, of 446 Main St., Ranshaw. A memorial celebration will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday with Pastor Beverly Petrovich officiating at the Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Dress as he would have liked to see you (tie-dye accepted). In lieu of flowers, send donations to Shamokin Area School District and write in the memo section "Backpack Program," 2000 W. State St., Coal Township 17866. This program helps feed needy children on weekends. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.