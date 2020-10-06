ELYSBURG - Paul C. Mays, 98, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township. He had been a resident there since July of 2016.

Paul was born March 25, 1922, to the late William and Vera Mays, of Shamokin.

He later moved to Elysburg and graduated from Elysburg High School in 1940.

He served in the United States Army during World War II and was stationed at Fort Bliss, El Paso, Texas.

He married Shirley Hoffman in July of 1944.

He worked briefly at the shipping yards in Chester and began working for the A&P grocery chain in 1946. Over the years, he worked at the Danville, Bloomsburg, Shamokin and Mount Carmel locations, retiring in 1989. After retirement, he worked for Farnsworth Camping Center and in various food service positions at Knoebel's Amusement Resort.

Paul was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved the Southern Columbia Tigers football team and worked in the press box for many years.

He served on the Southern Columbia School Board in the 1970s through the early 1980s.

He was a founding member of St. Marks Lutheran Church, Elysburg, where he sang in the choir for many years.

He loved all kinds of sports and was an avid bowler, having participated in team bowling for many years.

He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Shirley L. Mays; his children, Linda Eisel, of Springfield, Virginia, Curtis Mays, of Elysburg, Kirby Mays (Deborah) of Springfield, Virginia, and Wade Mays (Christine), of Catawissa; his grandchildren, Derek Eisel (Abe Gates), Rachel Williams (John), Alaina Neidig (Nathan), Kaitlin Mays and Kellie Mays (Aaron Williams); and his great-grandchildren, Alyssa Williams, Samantha Williams, Emily Williams and Drew Neidig; his sisters, Nancy Shoffler, of South Carolina, Peggy Hepler, of Pitman, and Joyce Weikel, of Harrisburg.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Daniel Eisel; grandsons, Darren Eisel and Matthew Mays; a brother; and three sisters.

###

MAYS - Paul C. Mays, of Elysburg. A funeral service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Elysburg Volunteer Fire Department, 1 E. Mill St., Elysburg 17824 or St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 225 N. Market St., Elysburg 17824. Arrangements are in care of C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel 17851, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.