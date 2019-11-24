DANVILLE - Paul Cartwright, 83, of Natalie, went to rest on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Gesinger Medical Center, after an extended illness.

Paul was born in Piqua, Ohio.

He graduated from Piqua High School and earned a degree from Ohio University.

He was a U.S. Army veteran during the Korean conflict.

Paul was an active member of the Shamokin Mission SDA Church and served over the years as lay pastor assistant and head elder in other locations. His motto was, "I'm just making friends for Jesus." And he truly did.

Paul is survived by his wife, Nancy; a sister, Paula Hilleary; and a nephew, Michael Hilleary and his wife, Dana, of Lakengran, Ohio.

