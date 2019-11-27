SHAMOKIN - Paul Craig "Jake" Snyder, 60, of 49 N. Diamond St., Shamokin, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, where he resided for the past 42 years.

He was born in Coal Township on Feb. 15, 1959, a son of the late Alvesta Goldie (Arbogast) and Irvin Monroe Snyder.

Jake graduated in 1977 from Shamokin Area High School.

He was married to the former Brenda Lee Whary, who survives.

Paul was employed as a laborer for 15 years at Anthracite Industries, Sunbury.

He was the kindest soul and a sweet man. Jake enjoyed family camping trips, going to concerts and salmon fishing trips with his late brother-in-law, Rodger Shawda.

Paul always greeted everyone with an infectious smile and cheerful hello! He had too many friends to count. Paul absolutely adored his loyal collie, Cliff.

Lastly, the most joy and happiness in Paul's life was spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife Brenda, he is survived by a son, Shawn A. Snyder, of Shamokin; three daughters, Shannon M. Snyder, and her companion, Joe Turnbull, of Mount Carmel, Jennifer L. Snyder, and her companion, Matt Kurtz, of Shamokin, and Lauren L. Heiser, and her husband Christian, of Paxinos; two brothers, Irvin M. Snyder Jr., and his wife, Beverly, of East Cameron Township, and Eugene Snyder, and his wife, Philomena, of Shamokin; five grandchildren, Isaak Snyder, Regan Turnbull, Joey Turnbull and Molly Kurtz; a lifelong friend and "brother," John Purcell, of Fort Myers, Florida; and he was affectionately known as Uncle Jake to numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

###

SNYDER - Paul Craig "Jake" Snyder, 60, of 49 N. Diamond St., Shamokin. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. A religious service will begin at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Sam Bellavia, pastor of Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, presiding. Interment will follow the service at Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director. www.jameskelleyfh.com