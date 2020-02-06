KULPMONT - Paul J. Ventilli, 38, of Kulpmont, passed away suddenly from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident in Mountain Top on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.

He was born Feb. 22, 1981, in the former Ashland State Hospital, Fountain Springs, a twin son of Daniel J. Ventilli, who survives in Kulpmont, and Stella (Siekierka) Donley, who also survives in Mount Carmel.

He attended the Scranton School for Deaf & Hard of Hearing Children and was a 1999 graduate of Mount Carmel High Area School. While in high school, he attended the Vo-Tech for auto body repair.

He was employed at the former Fleetwood Motor Homes, Paxinos.

Paul was a member of Holy Angels Church, Kulpmont.

He was an avid car enthusiast; he especially loved Shelby Mustangs. He enjoyed painting cars and autobody work. Paul learned much about cars from his father who is a skilled mechanic. He also enjoyed riding dirt bikes and ATVs.

Surviving in addition to his parents are two brothers, his twin, Matthew J. Ventilli, of Mount Carmel, and his companion, Karen, his brother, Tommy J. Ventilli and his wife, Angela, of Mount Carmel, with their children, Paul's niece, Francesca, and his nephew and godson, Austin; one sister, Maria Ventilli, of Elysburg, with her children, Paul's niece, Amara, and his nephew, Barrio; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Preceding him in death were his paternal grandparents, Mary and Augustino Ventilli, and his maternal grandparents, Thomas Donley and Lois May (Donley) Rennard.

VENTILLI - Paul J. Ventilli, 38, of Kulpmont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Holy Angels Church, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont, with the Rev. Andrew J. Stahmer, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.