Paul Maher

SHAMOKIN - Paul H. Maher, 72, of 2 N. Rock St., loving husband of Carol, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at their home where they have resided for 30 years.

Paul was born at Shamokin State General Hospital, Coal Township, on August 3, 1947, a son of the late Mary (Seebold) and William Maher.

He worked as a laborer at Catawissa Lumber Co., Paxinos.

Paul was an "A" member of the East End Fire Company, Coal Township; a life member of the Six County Firemen's Association; a member of the Independence Fire Company, Shamokin; and a parishioner of Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin.

Paul was an avid and loyal follower and "fan"atic of the Penn State University Nittany Lions.

Paul's family meant the world to him and he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his loving wife, the former Carol Wheary, Paul is survived by two daughters and their spouses, Catherine and Christopher Dwulet, of Coal Township, and Carol and Matt Kitchen, of Shamokin; a granddaughter, Darian Paul, of Atlas; three grandsons, Garrett Kitchen, of Shamokin, and Christian Dwulet and Cameron Dwulet, both of Coal Township; a great granddaughter, Cassadee Peters, of Atlas; a sister, Margaret Stancavage, of Shamokin; and a brother, Robert Maher, of Virginia.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by a great grandson, Lucas Peters; three sisters, Kathlene Leiser, Rosemary Kuczewski and Helene Chiavaroli; and two brothers, William Maher and Jack Maher. He will be immensely missed by all.

MAHER - Paul H. Maher, 72, of 2 N. Rock St., Shamokin. A visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St., at Maple Street, Coal Township. A Religious Service will begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Funeral Home with The Rev. Sarah Hershberger, Pastor of Grace Lutheran Church, Shamokin, officiating. The family requests, if possible, attendees wear Penn State Nittany Lion clothing for the visitation and service. In keeping with CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing will be followed. Interment of his cremated remains will take place at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, the Maher family requests memorial contributions be made to the donor's charity of choice. To share a memory of offer condolences to the Maher family, sign the guest book at www.jameskelleyfh.com.