WILMINGTON, N.C. - Paul Peter Shepley, 91, of Wilmington, North Carolina, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

Paul was born June 29, 1929, in Mount Carmel, a son of Helen and Joseph Shepley. He was a devoted brother to Helen O'Neil, Albert Shepley, Eddie Shepley and Josephine Mehlbaum.

He was a loving brother-in-law to his fishing, hunting and card-playing buddy, Ricky Ward Simpson and wife, Gloria. He was a devoted brother-in-law to Jessna Hudson and Lloyd Hudson, Helen and Roy Brown Sr., Mary-Evelyn Shickert, Otis Simpson, Bertha Simpson, Eldon Simpson, Minnie and Roland Edwards, and Norma and Ted Smith.

He loved his family and worked hard his whole life to provide for them and to let each one of them know how special they were to him. Nothing in life made him happier than to be surrounded by loved ones.

Paul proudly joined the U.S. Navy at 17 years old and continued a long naval career, retiring as the director of facilities and space management in Washington, D.C., a career he greatly enjoyed.

In addition to his work in the U.S. Department of the Navy, he was a volunteer firefighter, Little League coach, served on the board of directors for the Navy Federal Credit Union and was a loyal fan of the Washington Redskins football team, where he was an usher for many of their games.

After moving to Wilmington, North Carolina, from Springfield, Virginia, Paul became a volunteer at Cape Fear Hospital, served as the board chair at MacCumber Terrace, was a member of the Elks Club and a member of the St. Therese Council of the Knights of Columbus and served at the highest order as a fourth-degree Knight and a member of the Msgr. Christopher Denton Assembly.

He was always finding ways to help others during a time of need. Paul's service had a significant impact to not just the people in his local Wilmington community, but also to the lives of many people in the entire southeastern coastal NC region.

One of the highlights of his time in Wilmington is the time he and his wife spent as extras in movies made in the area. They appeared in 60 movies and TV shows including: "The Hudsucker Proxy" (with Paul Newman and Tim Robbins), "Weeds" (with Nick Nolte), "Loose Cannons" (with Dan Aykroyd and Gene Hackman) and many others.

Paul was sure to be seen about town supporting local charity and neighborhood events as he believed strongly in creating a sense of community and support with his neighbors, friends and church family. Paul also continued to stay connected to his Navy roots his entire life, organizing a reunion of the surviving members of the USS Mississippi for many years. He enjoyed traveling and visiting, and never missed an opportunity to get together with his friends and family to celebrate a special occasion or to just tell us the many stories of his life.

Paul's Catholic faith was central to his identity and his everyday life and he lived a life of love, honor and faith that was an example to all those he encountered. In his younger years, he was an altar boy and would continue his dedication to his church and faith by becoming a Eucharistic minister and loyal choir member at St. Therese Catholic Church.

He never met a stranger and had the ability to make all those around him feel welcome, respected and loved. Whether you knew him as Paul, Uncle Paul, Mr. Shepley, Pops or Pop-Pop, you knew without a doubt that once you had a place in his heart, you had it unconditionally and forever.

Paul lived an honest life he can be proud of and will be remembered as having a sharp mind, an unrivaled work ethic, an optimistic spirit and a faithful soul as a servant to the Lord he loved so dearly.

Paul was the beloved husband of Pansy Simpson Shepley, formerly of Beulaville, North Carolina, his beautiful bride of 70 years; loyal father of Ann Shepley Curtis and her husband, Tim, William Lawrence Shepley and his wife, Lori, and Timothy Paul Shepley and his wife, Cyndi; proud grandfather of Kelly Curtis Read, Matthew Timothy Curtis, James Paul Shepley and Zachary Connor Shepley; and great-grandfather of Kylie Michelle Read and Fisher Paul Read. He also loved his many, many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.

He is preceded in death by a grandson, Brendan Tyler Shepley; a great-granddaughter, Makayla Marie Read; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Hubert Clarence Simpson and Letishia Susan Jones Simpson.

Pansy and the family would like to say a special thank-you to family friend and caretaker, Jing Zhao.

SHEPLEY - Paul Peter Shepley, 91, of Wilmington, North Carolina, and formerly of Mount Carmel. A small funeral service will take place at noon Tuesday at St. Therese Catholic Church. Interment will take place at Oleander Gardens immediately after the service. A celebration of the wonderful life of Paul Peter Shepley will take place at a later date when COVID restrictions are removed.