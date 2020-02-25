TREVORTON - Paul R. Long, 79, of Trevorton, peacefully passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at his home with his loving family by his side.

He was born July 25, 1940, in Rockefeller Township, a son of the late Norman and Mary (Long) Long.

Paul was married June 27, 1959, in the Trevorton United Methodist Church to the former Connie Klinger, who survives.

Paul was a graduate of Trevorton High School. He was owner/operator of Long's Service Station, Trevorton, for 44 years.

Paul was a member of Trevorton United Methodist Church.

He enjoyed camping, bowling, golfing, doing puzzles, being in the yard, working on vehicles and riding his motorcycle. Most of all he loved being with his family and his best buddy, their dog, Abby.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Connie; two daughters, Karen Reader, of Trevorton, and Betsy Bucher and husband, Ross, of Selinsgrove; two sons, Paul Long Jr. and wife, Colette, of Trevorton, and Kevin Long and wife, Linda, of Trevorton; 12 grandchildren, Candi (Jason Schiccatano), Cristi (Dustin Ulrich), Craig Reader Jr., Katie Reader, Cameron Long, Griffin Long, Meredith Long, Savannah Bucher, Kylie Bucher, Allison Bucher, Michon (Drew Haupt) and Wesley Long; eight great-grandchildren, Hunter Harris, Haylee Harris, Sophia Ulrich, Roman Schiccatano, Wyatt Haupt, Maisy Haupt, Landon Watkins and Graham Reader; two brothers, Marvin Long and wife, Shirley, of West Cameron Township, and Leroy Long and wife, Mary, of Harrisburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Paul was preceded in death by one sister, Lorraine Forney.

###

LONG - Paul R. Long, 79, of Trevorton. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Trevorton United Methodist Church, Sixth and Shamokin streets, Trevorton, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church, with funeral services at 11 a.m. The Rev. Beverly Petrovich will officiate. Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paul's memory to Trevorton United Methodist Church, 310 S. Sixth St., Trevorton 17881. Funeral arrangements are by Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton.