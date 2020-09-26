1/
Paul R. Weaver
MOUNT CARMEL - Paul R. Weaver, 67, of Mount Carmel, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Geisinger/Shamokin Hospital, Coal Township.

He was born in Ashland, Aug. 30, 1953, the son of the late Wilma Burns and Robert Kleinschmidt, of Coal Township.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Mount Carmel.

Although Paul had disabilities his whole life, he lived with his grandmother, Sara Weaver, until her passing. He then managed to live independently in Mount Carmel his whole life.

He loved his Mount Carmel Tornadoes Football team, and two dogs. He regularly attended church and was well known and liked in his community. Paul was a very caring and loving person and will be surely missed. He enjoyed cutting lawns and making pies.

He is survived by a sister, Gloria Grim, and her husband, Larry, of Allentown; three brothers, Harry Bendas, of Mount Carmel, Joseph Bendas, of Lewes, Delaware, and Eldon Bloom, of Sunbury.

He was preceded in death by one brother, David Bendas, in 1985, and his godfather, Robert Welker, of Mount Carmel.

###

WEAVER - Paul R. Weaver, 67, of Mount Carmel. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Tuesday until the funeral service at noon at the First United Methodist Church, 46 N. Hickory St., Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Kathryn Painter officiating. Interment in Mount Carmel Cemetery. Donations in memory of Paul can be made to the First United Methodist Church, 46 N. Hickory St., Mount Carmel 17851. We ask that COVID-19 guidelines and practices be used during the services and visitation for Paul. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Mount Carmel, is in charge of arrangements. Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor, Charles Heizenroth III, FD. Go to www.rothermelfh.com.



Published in The News Item on Sep. 26, 2020.
