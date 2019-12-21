COAL TOWNSHIP - Paul Sickora, of Coal Township, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital.

He was born March 14, 1950, a son of Alfred and June (Killinger) Sickora.

He graduated from Shamokin Area High School in 1968.

Paul was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy in 1973.

He was married in 1976, to the former Mary Ann Fatz.

Paul was self-employed until his retirement.

Paul enjoyed woodworking and fishing. His greatest joy was spending time with his only grandson, Cade Sickora.

In addition to his wife, Paul is survived by his two sons, Chad Sickora and his wife, Yustine, of Coal Township, and Lee Sickora, of Selinsgrove; a brother, James Sickora and his wife, Melinda, of Shamokin; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services for Paul will be private.