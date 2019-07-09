SPRING CITY - Paul Thomas Williams, 95, of 1 Veterans Drive, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at South Eastern Veterans Center.

Paul was born in Shamokin Feb. 15, 1924, a son of the late Howard and Verna (Dockey) Williams.

He graduated from Coal Township High School.

He served in the Army Air Force during World War II.

Paul retired after 40 Years of working as an electrician and was a member of the IBEW Local 607 in Shamokin.

At the First Brethren Church in Shamokin on Jan. 26, 1946, he married Edith I. Long, who preceded him in death.

Paul is survived by three sons, Paul D. and his wife, Jane, of Connecticut, T. Keith, of Milton, and Brian and his wife, Roxanne, of Virginia; two daughters, Ruth Kaldahl and her husband, Steve, of Texas, and Cheryl Varano and her husband, Sam, of Mohnton; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Along with his wife and parents, Paul was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Williams; and three sisters, Margaret Adams, Anna Hoffman and Mary Ellen Snyder.

WILLIAMS - Paul Thomas Williams, 95, of 1 Veterans Drive, Spring City. Service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.