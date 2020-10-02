SUMMIT HILL - Paul W. Miller Sr., 77, of Summit Hill, and formerly of Trevorton, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 30, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Dec. 22, 1942, in Baltimore, Maryland, a son of the late Dorothy (Waltrude) and Leander Miller.

He was of the Catholic faith.

He was the husband of Dorothy (Braker) Miller; they had been married for nine years.

Paul served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He later served in the PA National Guard for 10 years.

Paul worked in food service for the state Department of Corrections and Lock Haven University.

He was a member of the American Legion-Trevorton and VFW-Coaldale.

Paul enjoyed fishing and hunting.

In addition to his first wife, Sherrie (Turner) Miller, he is preceded in death by brothers, Frank Miller and Truman Miller; sisters, Dorothy Delany and Florence "Snoks" Gummo; a daughter-in-law, Tina Miller; and a sister-in-law, Evelyn Crandol.

In addition to his current wife, Paul is survived by a sister, Fleta Clark, of Florida; a son, Paul W. Miller Jr., of Newport News, Virginia; a son, Ronnie Miller, husband of Carol, of Yorktown, Virginia; a son, Michael Miller, husband of Sharon, of Richmond, Virginia; and a son, Andrew Banks, husband of Terri, of Florida. He is also survived by his 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

MILLER - Paul W. Miller Sr., of Summit Hill and formerly of Trevorton. Services are private at Paul's request. Internment will take place at Montoursville Cemetery. For more information or to extend online condolences, go to www.shawnclarkfh.com. Shawn E. Clark Funeral Home, 200 E. Bertsch St., Lansford 18232, has been entrusted with arrangements.