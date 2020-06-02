CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. - Paula Maria (Beierschmitt) Luskus, 76, departed this life peacefully Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Charlotte Hall, Maryland, at home and surrounded by family.Paula was born Nov. 22, 1943, in Ashland, a daughter of Francis Joseph Jr. and Adrienne Almada (Langton) Beierschmitt.She graduated from Mount Carmel Catholic High School, in Mount Carmel, in 1961. After graduation, she entered Ashland State General Hospital School of Nursing, receiving her diploma in 1964. She later graduated summa cum laude from Bowie State University in 1997, with a Bachelor of Science in nursing.She married Joseph J. Luskus, of Mount Carmel, in 1965. After moving to southern Maryland, Paula began working as a registered nurse at a number of local hospitals. In more than 54 years of marriage, the couple welcomed four children into their family. Her children remember her as a kind and driven mother who taught them to care deeply for others.Paula was an accomplished professional who was honored as Nurse of the Year several times. She was a generous and passionate woman who loved participating in charity work in her community and who aimed to live her life in the image of Christ's love. She was an active and dedicated member of the Maryland Nurses Association and National Active and Retired Federal Employees, and she participated joyfully in the community life of the Immaculate Conception Church. She also was a board member of the American Academy of the Sacred Arts, which was founded by her late sister Sister Mary Paula Beierschmitt, IHM.Paula is survived by her husband, Joseph; her brother, Karl Beierschmitt, of Mission Viejo, California; her sister, Gena Beierschmitt, of Tujunga, California; her daughters, Jennifer Hill, of California, Maryland, Adrienne Jones, of Leonardtown, Maryland, and Kristina Billard, Centreville, Virginia; her son, Joseph Luskus, of Cumming, Georgia; 13 grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.She was preceded in death by her brother, Francis; and her sister, Sister Mary Paula.LUSKUS - Paula Maria (Beierschmitt) Luskus, 76, of Charlotte Hall, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, please donations to the American Academy of the Sacred Arts through its website, http://www.aasacredarts.org. Condolences can be sent to Joseph J. Luskus, 38015 Indian Creek Drive, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home and Crematory, P.A.
Published in The News Item on Jun. 2, 2020.