DORNSIFE - Pauline Elva "Polly" Troutman, 87, of Dornsife, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.

Pauline was born in Klingerstown, at her grandparents home, April 26, 1932, a daughter of the late Daisy (Maurer) and Charles Snyder.

She graduated from Mahanoy Joint High School in 1950, and it was on a school trip to the Farm Show that she met her future husband, Percy R. Troutman. They were married June 24, 1950, and he preceded her in death Dec. 13, 2018.

Along with her husband, they began Troutman's Feed and Grain. In addition to doing the bookkeeping for the business, she raised six children and found time to attend PTA meetings and help with Girl Scouts where she was the cookie chairperson for many years. She was very involved with the raising of her grandchildren.

In the early 1970s, they moved into a different venture, which began as Troutman's French Fries and evolved into Troutman's Food Service. She spent many hours making french fries and cleaning equipment and trailers. They managed the baked potato, french fry and potato donut concession stands for the PA Co-Op Potato Growers Association at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, traveled to the Lewisburg and Crossroads markets and other area events.

Pauline was initiated into the Idella Rebekah Lodge No. 58 as a charter member on Feb. 12, 1958, and served as the first recording secretary. She was a Noble Grand in 1966-67, and served on numerous committees and held many appointed offices within the lodge. She was a delegate to the Rebekah Assembly in 1968, and received the Declaration of Chivalry in 1998. She was a member of the Tri-County Past Noble Grand, a past president of the Idella Rebekah Lodge Past Noble Grand Association and held the office of Inside Guardian of the Rebekah Assembly of Pennsylvania. She received the Rebekah of the Year Award from the Idella Rebekah Lodge No. 58 in 2005. In 2009, she was presented with the Tri-County Rebekah of the Year Award. She was also a 60-year member of the Grand Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star and a member of the Herndon Senior Action Center.

She was an active member of Himmel's Church and Sunday school. She served on the joint council, was a member and past treasurer of Himmel's Church Women and for many years was the head of the kitchen committee. She also served on the Washington Township Election Board and was instrumental in starting the Line Mountain Food Bank.

Pauline will be remembered for her dedication to family, her hard-working spirit and her willingness to help anyone. Her unconditional love and kindness to her family and friends will be missed. She enjoyed reading, community involvement and traveling.

She is survived by six children, Patricia, wife of Andrew Kahler, Debra, wife of Michael Hyde, Richard Troutman and his wife, Patty, Rahn Troutman and his wife, Traci, Bonita, wife of Eric McDowell, and Angela Troutman; 13 grandchildren, Melissa Davignon, Jared Troutman and his wife, Jessica, Ryan Herman, Jason Troutman and his wife, Jenna, Amanda Hyde, Clayton Hyde, Kaitlyn Troutman, Kylie Troutman, Connor Troutman, Laura Wassmer, Cameron McDowell, Parker McDowell and his wife, Mariya, and Alexander Percy Troutman; five great-grandchildren, Landon Troutman, Bennett Troutman, Maxon Davignon, Abigail Troutman and Jack McDowell; a brother-in-law, Earnest, husband of Nancy Troutman; two sisters-in law, Elizabeth Michael and Florence Snyder; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Lamar Snyder.

TROUTMAN - Pauline Elva "Polly" Troutman, 87, of Dornsife. A viewing will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at Himmel's Church, 107 Covered Bridge Road, Dornsife. A viewing will also be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday with the Rebekah Lodge conducting their service at 10:30 a.m. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jane Compton officiating. Interment will follow in Himmel's Cemetery. In lieu of flower, memorial contributions may be made to Himmel's Church c/o the Memorial Fund, 107 Coverd Bridge Road, Dornsife 17823. The Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, go to www.srrfh.com.