SHAMOKIN - A simple life lived, and a life of hard work, has now been rewarded. Pearl Pufnock, of Shamokin, passed into eternal life Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at her residence.

She was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Estock) Iwancio.

She was a lifelong member of Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, Shamokin.

Mom leaves behind her three children and their spouses, Alexis and her husband, Michael, Dennis, and Steven and his wife, Judy; two grandchildren, Becky and her husband, Matthew, and Lucas; a great-granddaughter, Avery; two sisters, Catherine and Mary; and a special niece and nephew, Sandra and John, and their families.

You fought the good fight Mom, now rest in peace, and may your memory live on in all of us for the rest of our lives.

PUFNOCK - Pearl Pufnock, of Shamokin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, with the Rev. Mykola Ivanov officiating. Interment will follow in Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Coal Township. Viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.