LANCASTER - Peggy Clark, 86, formerly of Elysburg, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the Mennonite Home in Lancaster.

She was born in Locust Township, Columbia County, July 15, 1933, a daughter of the late Russel and Anna May (Raker) Rarig.

She was a graduate of Locust Township High School and Geisinger School of Nursing.

Peggy was the wife of the late Robert C. Clark.

She was a registered nurse for a family physician and later for PPL. She enjoyed working at Knoebles in her retirement.

Peggy is survived by her daughter, Donna Nesbitt (Thomas), of East Petersburg; her son, Robert Clark (Duane), of Saxton; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will occur at a later date.