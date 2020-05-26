NORTHUMBERLAND - Peggy L. Cook, 79, of Northumberland, and formerly of Trevorton, passed away Friday May 22, 2020, at Nottingham Village Nursing Center.Born on Aug. 20, 1940, in Shamokin, she was the daughter of the late John J. and Elsie E. (Harrhy) Gilchrist.Peggy was married on June 20, 1959, in Trevorton United Methodist Church to Carl W. Cook, who survives.She was a 1958 graduate of Trevorton High School.She lived in Trevorton before moving to Northumberland in 1988.Peggy was employed for Snyder-Eyster Insurance Company in Herndon and retired from Mid-Penn Insurance Company, Sunbury.Peggy attended First Baptist Church, Sunbury.She was a volunteer for several years with Evangelical Hospice and enjoyed traveling with family, playing pinochle and sewing quilts.Survivors include her husband, Carl, of 60 years; two sons, Michael Cook and his wife Debbie, of Shreveport, Louisiana, and Kenneth Cook, of Selinsgrove; a daughter, Barb Cook, of Milton; seven grandchildren, Allison, Derrick, Scott, Kevin, Jennifer, Jocelyn and Dominic; one great-grandaughter, Jaida; a sister, Diann Ferry and her husband Robert, of Hunter Station; nieces and nephews.COOK - Peggy L. Cook, 79, of Northumberland, and formerly of Trevorton. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Peggy's memory to First Baptist Church, 115 S. Fourth St., Sunbury 17801. The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is assisting the family with arrangements.



