ELYSBURG - Peter Herniak, 88, of Elysburg, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Geisinger-Shamokin Hospital, Coal Township.

He was born in Mahanoy Plane on June 13, 1931, the son of the late Andrew and Eva (Seninovich) Herniak.

Peter lived most of his adult life in Elysburg and was an active, beloved member of the community. "Petey" was liked by everyone and had friends everywhere he traveled. He loved to tell a story and enjoyed entertaining his friends and making people laugh.

Peter's memory was long and pristine. Peter enjoyed attending Mass at Holy Rosary Church. He loved to go out to eat and socialize.

Peter spent a great deal of time at Knoebels Amusement Resort. Staff at Knoebels were very kind to Peter and made him feel like he was part of their family.

Peter could accomplish anything he set his mind to. He was very inventive, resilient and resourceful. He liked to build with his two hands. He built himself furniture, storage and devices to make his life easier.

However, his all-time favorite hobby was riding his bike.

Peter was an amazing man and human being. It was an honor to call him a friend. He was honest, he was loyal, he was extremely giving and selfless.

His life motto was to be kind to others in the hope that others would be kind to him back. The world was a much better place with him in it.

In addition to his parents, Peter was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Nicholas Herniak.

HERNIAK - Peter Herniak, 88, of Elysburg. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral and Cremation Service, Elysburg, with the Rev. Joseph Scanlan officiating. The viewing is from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements. Joseph M. Murray, supervisor; Charles Heizenroth III, FD.