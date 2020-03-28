KULPMONT - Peter S. Lentini, 93, of 623 Spruce St., passed into eternal life Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.

He was born in 1926, in Isca Sul Ionio, Catanzaro, Italy, a son of Antonio and Francesca (Mirarchi) Lentini. In 1935, he immigrated to the United States and settled in Kulpmont, where he resided for 84 years.

At 18 years old, Peter worked at the Cleveland, Ohio, shipyard as a welder until 1944, when he joined the U.S. Marines. His training was at Paris Island, advanced training at North Carolina, and because of the many casualties, he was rushed to Iwo Jima Island, Japan, for active duty from 1944, to 1946.

In 1947, Peter became a member of Local Union 404, Ironworkers of America.

In 1950, he was married to Dolores Rafter, who passed away in 1975. Together they had three children: Dennis, Peter and Francesca. Peter was remarried to Judith Shorter and together they had a son, Anthony.

Peter was a member of Holy Angel's Parish and an active member of The Kulpmont Lion's Club, The American Legion and East End Fire Co.

He was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies,76ers and Penn State. He loved going to the casinos, wagering on football games and playing pinochle, gin and sneaky pete. He enjoyed tending to his garden, cooking pasta fagioli for his family and enjoyed making homemade wine and soupies, sharing with his family and many friends. His greatest love was visiting his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with pockets full of Kit-Kats and lollipops.

Peter is survived by his four children, Dennis Lentini and his wife, Donna, Peter Lentini, Francesca Sebes and Anthony Lentini and his wife, Susan; grandchildren, Dennis Lentini Jr. and his wife, Veronica, Dawn Lentini-Brookhart and her husband, Wayne, Damian Lentini and his wife, Beth, Doug Sebes, Dr. Nicholas Sebes and his wife, Carrie, and Devon Lentini; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Archie Lentini and Frank Lentini; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Antonio and Francesca; his wife, Judith; and his two sisters, Antoinette Ferri and Carrie Mirarchi.

LENTINI - Peter S. Lentini, 93, of 623 Spruce St., Kulpmont. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, John Minnig, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont 17834. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.