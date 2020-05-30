DANVILLE - Peter Yastishak, of Danville, and formerly of Atlas, was called home to heaven to meet his Lord and savior on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Grandview Nursing Home, in Danville.Peter was born in Atlas, June 20, 1928, a son of his beloved mother, Sophia (Maliniak) and loving father, Eustati "Joe" Yastishak.He attended Mount Carmel area schools and graduated from Mount Carmel Township High School in 1945.He was a member of St. Michael's Russian Orthodox Church, in Mount Carmel, where he was the choir director for many years.Peter was a self-taught carpenter and painter, and beautifully wall-papered for numerous people, including generously helping family members with his talents. He did work in this field for many actors and actresses in Beverly Hills when he lived in California. He often laughed about how brave he was when he hitch-hiked across the country to Los Angeles.A talented actor and singer, he performed in many shows in New York City and Harrisburg. He lived in New York City for a few years and enjoyed recalling many fond memories of his time there.He spent much of his career working at a law office in Harrisburg. He also enjoyed traveling and went as far as Russia. Peter was a free spirit and had much enthusiasm for life.He lived at Serenity Gardens, in Kulpmont, for five years, where he appreciated visits from family members and enjoyed listening to music. Even in failing health, he tried to look on the bright side and reminisced about funny stories throughout his life. He was very grateful for his family.Peter loved dogs and his most recent beloved pets were Maggie and Megan, both cocker spaniels, whom he loved with all his heart.Peter is survived by nieces and nephews, Antoinette Brown, Sandra and Andrew Bubnis, Daniel and Charlotte Yastishak, Mary Ann Bleiweiss, Julianne and Victor Lisiewski, John T. and Janet Yastishak, Robert and Amy Yastishak and Diane Saga; seven great-nephews; and 10 great-nieces.He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers and sisters, first, Michael Yastishak, then Anna (Watral), John Yastishak, Mary Yastishak, Joseph Yastishak, Florence (Bubernak) and Julie Yastishak.The burial will be scheduled at the convenience of the family. A future memorial service will be held to remember Peter's beautiful and adventurous life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store